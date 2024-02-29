WATCH: Florida Deer And Bobcat Face Off In Shocking Encounter

A Florida homeowner shared shocking footage of a deer and a bobcat squaring off on a trail. Matt Hathaway's trail camera recorded the quick encounter in Flagler Beach, describing the interaction as "pretty wild."

The video starts with the bobcat lying down on the ground, locking eyes on a deer that soon pops into the frame. Several seconds go by before the predator pounces at its prey, which responds by headbutting the wildcat and sending it flying. It appears the bobcat struck whatever was holding the trail camera as the deer swiftly fled the scene.

"To see [the bobcat] pounce at that deer and the reaction and get it all caught on camera was pretty wild," Hathaway told FOX 35 Orlando on Tuesday (February 27). "It's two seconds. It's instant fast."

He continued, "We've got a lot of wildlife video over the years, but nothing like that. I don't think this bobcat is going to try to attack a deer. And sure enough, he did."

Bobcats, which are twice the size of domestic cats, usually prey on rodents like mice, squirrels, and rabbits. According to the Nature Conservancy, these hunters will target deer during the wintertime when smaller creatures are less common. They are also known to hunt alligators, as well.