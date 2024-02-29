Wisconsin Eatery Named The 'Most Beloved Burger Joint' In The State

Burgers are one of the most popular foods in the country and can essentially be crafted to make the perfect sandwich for any foodie, from juicy cheeseburgers loaded with toppings to plant-based creations that would make any vegan shout with joy.

According to a list compiled by Finance Buzz of top-notch burger spots around the country, the most beloved burger joint in all of Wisconsin is 11:11 Burgers & Beignets in Fond du Lac. This popular restaurant has a wide selection of tasty signature burgers, including the Breakfast Buffet Burger, The Heater, the Mac N' Cheese Burger and Baconeater, to name a few. One of its selections, the Juicy Lucy, was even named among the best burgers in the entire country.

11:11 Burgers & Beignets is located at 718 W. Johnson Street.

Here's what the site had to say about the best burger joint in the state:

"Fond du Lac, Wisconsin is home to one of the state's most beloved burger joints — 11:11 Burgers & Beignets. They offer some classic burger variants like Juicy Lucys, bacon burgers and more. As for their more unique flavors, they have a PB&J burger, a Tequila Jam burger, and a burger topped with cheese curds — perfect for the cheese state."

See the full list at financebuzz.com to find more of the best burger joints around the country.