$842.2 Million Lottery Ticket Purchased In Michigan Remains Unclaimed

An extremely fortunate individual could be walking around with $842.2 million in their pocket right now and have no clue.

According to ABC12, a lottery player, whose identity remains unknown as of March 1st, bought a winning Powerball ticket in Michigan as part of 2024's New Year's Day drawing and has yet to claim it. The ticket, purchased at the Food Castle convenience store in Grand Blanc, matched winning numbers: 12-21-42-44-49, and Powerball: 1.

ABC12 mentioned that this particular lottery win stands out as the "10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history," the "fifth largest Powerball jackpot in U.S history," and the "second largest jackpot" in Michigan history. A lottery club in Oakland County won a $1.05 Billion Mega Millions prize in 2021, and no ticket has rivaled it in the last three years... until now!

The unidentified lottery player has until December 31st, 2024 to claim their prize, giving them 10 months to the day to discover that they are the recipient of millions and millions of dollars. If the winner does not claim the jackpot by the end of the year, the money will be given to Michigan's School Aid Fund to purchase necessary items for public schools across the state.