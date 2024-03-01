'Dune: Part Two' Has Arrived & So Has Its Must-Listen Soundtrack
By Lauren Crawford
March 1, 2024
What happens when you combine unparalleled sound design with an exquisite soundtrack? Well, you get the masterpiece that is Dune: Part Two.
From the moment the film plunges you back into the sands of Arrakis, you can't help but feel like you're there alongside Chani (played by Zendaya) and Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet) as they venture through the desert of the spice-filled world.
The score and sound design breathe life into every frame — both are intricately woven into the fabric of the film's storytelling. From the haunting melodies of "Beginnings Are Such Delicate Times," which establishes the ethereal land of Arrakis, to the beautiful crescendo of "Kiss The Ring," which symbolizes the culmination of one's journey of self-discovery and the commencement of a new path, every note and sound effect resonates with the audience, immersing them deeper into the rich world crafted by director Denis Villeneuve.
In Dune: Part Two, the soundtrack doesn't just complement the visuals; it elevates them, leaving an indelible impression long after the credits roll.
Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer's work, along with the film's sound designers and editors, is only amplified with Dolby Atmos— one of Dolby’s revolutionary innovations that is meant to give audiences "a more emotional, immersive experience," per a press release. With Dolby Atmos, the film is even more of a mesmerizing soundscape.
Don't believe me? You can experience Dune: Part Two with the stunning visuals of Dolby Vision and the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos now! To find the closest Dolby Cinema near you, click here.
And if you're like me, be sure to check out the soundtrack before and/or after you watch the film!