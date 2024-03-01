Illinois Restaurant Crowned 'Best Diner' In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with breakfast, lunch, or dinner at the best diner in Illinois.

Be it an inviting atmosphere, stellar staff, or quality ingredients, something about this authentic state staple keeps customers coming back for more. While there are many excellent diners scattered throughout Illinois, only one is known far and wide for being the most desirable place to dine! So sit back, relax, and let visions of pancakes, coffee, bacon, and sausage links dance in your head, because we've found the best diner in the entire state so that you don't have to keep searching.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best diner in Illinois is the Little Goat Diner located in Chicago.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best diner in the entire state:

"The food served at Little Goat Diner is a cut above your standard diner fare. This timelessly elegant spot is run by James Beard Award–winning chef Stephanie Izard. It does stay true to diner traditions, with booths, spinning chrome bar stools, and blue-rimmed plates adding vintage charm. But everything on the menu – from classics like pancakes and corned beef hash to less typical fare like Korean-style chicken tacos – is impeccably prepared and worthy of fine dining status."

For a continued list of the best diners across the country visit lovefood.com.