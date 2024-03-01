Michigan Restaurant Crowned 'Best Diner' In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with breakfast, lunch, or dinner at the best diner in Michigan.

Be it an inviting atmosphere, stellar staff, or quality ingredients, something about this authentic state staple keeps customers coming back for more. While there are many excellent diners scattered throughout Michigan, only one is known far and wide for being the most desirable place to dine! So sit back, relax, and let visions of pancakes, coffee, bacon, and sausage links dance in your head, because we've found the best diner in the entire state so that you don't have to keep searching.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best diner in Michigan is the Fleetwood Diner located in Lansing and Ann Arbor.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best diner in the entire state:

"People flock to Fleetwood Diner for filling breakfasts like its signature dish, the hippie hash: hash browns tossed with vegetables and feta cheese. You can add meat, but the diner’s flexibility and good range of vegetarian and vegan options makes a refreshing change. It’s the friendly service and fun overall experience that really wins over customers, though. To add to the charm, the tiny, trailer-style diner’s internal walls are plastered floor-to-ceiling in stickers."

