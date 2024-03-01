Pennsylvania Restaurant Crowned 'Best Diner' In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with breakfast, lunch, or dinner at the best diner in Pennsylvania.

Be it an inviting atmosphere, stellar staff, or quality ingredients, something about this authentic state staple keeps customers coming back for more. While there are many excellent diners scattered throughout Pennsylvania, only one is known far and wide for being the most desirable place to dine! So sit back, relax, and let visions of pancakes, coffee, bacon, and sausage links dance in your head, because we've found the best diner in the entire state so that you don't have to keep searching.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best diner in Pennsylvania is Pamela's Diner located in Pittsburgh.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best diner in the entire state:

"The hotcakes sell like, well, hotcakes, at Pamela's Diner, which has several locations in Pittsburgh. They come crêpe-style, with perfectly crisped edges and a choice of toppings such as bananas, chocolate chips, walnuts, and whipped cream. Whatever else you order, they’re a must-try. Not that the rest of the menu isn’t excellent; you can’t really go wrong with any of the dishes, from omelets to specials like the chorizo hash."

