Texas Restaurant Crowned 'Best Diner' In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with breakfast, lunch, or dinner at the best diner in Texas.

Be it an inviting atmosphere, stellar staff, or quality ingredients, something about this authentic state staple keeps customers coming back for more. While there are many excellent diners scattered throughout Texas, only one is known far and wide for being the most desirable place to dine! So sit back, relax, and let visions of pancakes, coffee, bacon, and sausage links dance in your head, because we've found the best diner in the entire state so that you don't have to keep searching.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best diner in all of Texas is Phoebe's Diner located in Austin.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best diner in the entire state:

"With locations in South Austin and downtown, Phoebe’s Diner turns out classic diner fare – and throws some good old Texas barbecue into the mix, too. Customers rave about the tender brisket, cooked in a smoker and served with eggs. Everything’s beautifully prepared, from the fried chicken and grits to the tastiest biscuits in sausage gravy."

For a continued list of the best diners across the country visit lovefood.com.