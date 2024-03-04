$1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Georgia: See The Winning Numbers

When someone wins the lottery, especially if it's a life-changing sum like $1 million or more, most winners won't hesitate to rush to lottery headquarters and claim their prize. However, life can get busy and lead to some winners forgetting to check their tickets to see if they hit the jackpot. If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in Georgia, you may want to check your numbers now as one lucky winner in the Peach State matched enough numbers in Saturday's (March 2) Powerball drawing to score a $1 million prize.

According to the Powerball website, the lucky ticket sold in Georgia was one of four to mach five numbers called during Saturday's drawing to win the $1 million prize. Other winning tickets were sold in Michigan and California, the latter of which had two tickets match the lucky numbers.

If you think you may have purchased the ticket, now's the time to check to see if you won. These are the lucky numbers that helped the to-be-determined winner score their huge prize:

Numbers: 3 - 18 - 27 - 36 - 53

Powerball: 12

Power Play: 2x

Because no players managed to match all six numbers during Saturday's drawing, the jackpot has risen to an estimated $460 million ahead of the drawing on Monday (March 4).