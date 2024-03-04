Dad Allegedly Gave Daughter's 12-Year-Old Friends Drug-Laced Smoothies

A father in Oregon is facing numerous charges for allegedly drugging his 12-year-old daughter's friends during a sleepover. Police said that 57-year-old Michael Meyden gave the girls mango smoothies laced with benzodiazepine.

One of the girls told police that she didn't like the smoothie but said Meyden pressured her into drinking it. He also got mad when they drank from each other cups, claiming he gave them specific colored straws to use.

One of the girls began feeling "woozy, hot and clumsy" before falling into a "thick, deep sleep."

The girl who only had a small amount of the smoothie told police that Meyden continued to check on them while they slept and that she feared for their safety. She texted her mom to come by and pick her up.

"Mom please pick me up and say I had a family emergency," she told her mother in a text message at 1:43 a.m. "I don't feel safe. I might not respond but please come get me (crying emoji), Please. Please pick up. Please. PLEASE!!"

Around 3 a.m., the girls' parents arrived to pick up their daughters, but Meyden tried to convince them to come back in a few hours. The parents refused to leave and eventually retrieved their kids.

All three girls were taken to the hospital by their parents, where they were interviewed by police.

The girls all tested positive for benzodiazepine.

Meyden surrendered to the police and was charged with three counts of causing another to ingest a controlled substance, three counts of application of a Schedule-4 controlled substance to another, and three counts of delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.