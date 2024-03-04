Family-Owned Restaurant Serves The Best Burgers In Florida

Nothing hits the spot like a juicy burger. An American staple for generations, many eaters enjoy digging their teeth into the flavor-packed sandwich. Throw in a side of fries and a drink to wash down the food, and you're looking at a classic meal. Luckily, there are plenty of eateries that serve this classic handheld, from historic establishments and humble diners to acclaimed restaurants.

24/7 Wall St. recently revealed the best place to grab a burger in every state. Writers combed through nationally renowned websites like Food & Wine, Eater, and Yelp, as well as local sources to compile their list.

Thee Burger Spot serves Florida's best burgers, according to the website! This beloved restaurant captured the country's attention with its mouthwatering creations. Here's why writers selected this longtime spot:

"Thee Burger Spot is a family-owned restaurant that proudly serves the local community — including players with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The restaurant offers classic burgers with traditional toppings and 'gourmet burgers' that have all sorts of wild ingredients. They even have a pizza burger and a bacon cheeseburger that’s served between two Krispy Kreme glazed donut buns."