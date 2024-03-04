GloRilla Addresses Fans After NSFW Moment On Instagram Live
By Tony M. Centeno
March 4, 2024
GloRilla experienced an accidental nip slip on a recent livestream, but to her it's no big deal.
During a IG Live session last week, Big Glo was laid back in bed talking with fans when she mistaken panned the camera down low enough to see her exposed breast. On Saturday, March 2, the "Tomorrow" rapper went live on Instagram and addressed the discourse around recent her NSFW moment. She adjusted her Curban-link necklace as she called out her critics for getting all bent out of shape over the nip slip.
"Let me tell ya somethin'," Glo said. "Stop acting like y'all are so muthaf**kin' amazed by a nipple."
GloRilla addresses unintentionally exposing herself on live:— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 3, 2024
“Baby it ain’t sh*t but a nipple. Calm down, please calm down. pic.twitter.com/sKqQhurf3h
"Baby, it ain't s**t but a nipple," she continued. "Calm down. Please calm down."
GloRilla's body has been a topic of discussion among fans lately. Back in December, Glo revealed she got breast augmentation surgery last year. She told fans that she only got "a little fill in" to make her boobs bigger.
""I just bought some new t*tties," she said. "I just got them done so my man can grip on."
She continued to flash off her latest enhancements in a series of steamy Instagram posts. She debuted fresh photos of herself along of a with video clip, which drove her fans wild.
"My t*ddies got y’all in a frenzie I see 😂😂🤣🤣just wait till y’all find out I’m running for president next year," Big Glo wrote on X/Twitter last year.
My tiddies got y’all in a frenzie I see 😂😂🤣🤣just wait till y’all find out I’m running for president next year— GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) December 17, 2023
GloRilla's response comes not long after she appeared in the official music video for Big Boogie's "BOP." The new collaboration with her CMG labelmate appears on Boogie's latest project REDRUM Wizard with DJ Drama. You can watch the music video below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE