GloRilla Addresses Fans After NSFW Moment On Instagram Live

"Baby, it ain't s**t but a nipple," she continued. "Calm down. Please calm down."

GloRilla's body has been a topic of discussion among fans lately. Back in December, Glo revealed she got breast augmentation surgery last year. She told fans that she only got "a little fill in" to make her boobs bigger.



""I just bought some new t*tties," she said. "I just got them done so my man can grip on."



She continued to flash off her latest enhancements in a series of steamy Instagram posts. She debuted fresh photos of herself along of a with video clip, which drove her fans wild.



"My t*ddies got y’all in a frenzie I see 😂😂🤣🤣just wait till y’all find out I’m running for president next year," Big Glo wrote on X/Twitter last year.