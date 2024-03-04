Halestorm Announce 'Long Overdue' Tour With Fellow Rockers

Halestorm are hitting the road this summer with I Prevail. The rockers announced a co-headlining tour on Monday (March 4) that sees them traverse North America this summer with Hollywood Undead and Fit For A King playing support.

"Freaks, we are so proud to announce that we are joining forces with I Prevail," Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale said in a statement. "This isn’t your typical summer tour. This is two worlds colliding under one haven for our collective armies. And bringing you a show unlike any we’ve done before! We have a lot of surprises in store, so get your tickets now for an experience none of us will forget!"

"We're thrilled to join forces with Halestorm this summer," I Prevail's Eric Vanlerberghe added. "Touring with Halestorm is long overdue, as we admire their talent, energy, and dedication to rock music, and are thrilled to finally see it happen. This is going to be one of the best tours of the summer and one of the best we've ever done."

Halestorm and I Prevail 2024 Tour Dates

07/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

07/11 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/13 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/15 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

07/16 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

07/18 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/21 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

07/23 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

07/24 — Scranton, PA @ Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

07/26 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/27 — York, PA @ York Fair

07/30 — Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration *

07/31 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

08/01 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/03 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/04 — Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

08/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/08 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/10 — Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

08/11 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/13 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/14 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater

08/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort

* = festival