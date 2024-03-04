Halestorm Announce 'Long Overdue' Tour With Fellow Rockers
By Katrina Nattress
March 5, 2024
Halestorm are hitting the road this summer with I Prevail. The rockers announced a co-headlining tour on Monday (March 4) that sees them traverse North America this summer with Hollywood Undead and Fit For A King playing support.
"Freaks, we are so proud to announce that we are joining forces with I Prevail," Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale said in a statement. "This isn’t your typical summer tour. This is two worlds colliding under one haven for our collective armies. And bringing you a show unlike any we’ve done before! We have a lot of surprises in store, so get your tickets now for an experience none of us will forget!"
"We're thrilled to join forces with Halestorm this summer," I Prevail's Eric Vanlerberghe added. "Touring with Halestorm is long overdue, as we admire their talent, energy, and dedication to rock music, and are thrilled to finally see it happen. This is going to be one of the best tours of the summer and one of the best we've ever done."
Halestorm and I Prevail 2024 Tour Dates
07/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
07/11 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/13 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/15 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
07/16 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
07/18 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/21 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
07/23 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
07/24 — Scranton, PA @ Pavilion @ Montage Mountain
07/26 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/27 — York, PA @ York Fair
07/30 — Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration *
07/31 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
08/01 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/03 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/04 — Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
08/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/08 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/10 — Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
08/11 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/13 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/14 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater
08/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort
* = festival