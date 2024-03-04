Historic Restaurant Serves The Best Burgers In Colorado

Nothing hits the spot like a juicy burger. An American staple for generations, many eaters enjoy digging their teeth into the flavor-packed sandwich. Throw in a side of fries and a drink to wash down the food, and you're looking at a classic meal. Luckily, there are plenty of eateries that serve this classic handheld, from historic establishments and cozy diners to acclaimed restaurants.

24/7 Wall St. recently revealed the best place to grab a burger in every state. Writers combed through nationally renowned websites like Food & Wine, Eater, and Yelp, as well as local sources to compile their list.

Bud’s Café and Bar serves Colorado's best burgers, according to the website! This humble restaurant kept a loyal customer base for decades thanks to its simple but delicious burgers and its cold beers. Here's why writers selected this longtime spot:

"Bud’s, on the edge of the Denver metro area, keeps it simple. Opened in the 1940s, they sell burgers made from locally sourced beef, just as they have always done. There are very few options and sometimes that’s for the best. At Bud’s what you want is a burger with American cheese on top and pickles and onions on the side."