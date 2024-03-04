"God telling don't crash out for the bustas ... ima listen," he wrote in the caption. "S**t knocked me out lol ... gmc the whole brake pedal slipped off my first time driving smh."



Meek Mill shared details about the accident following the release of his new project HEATHENISM. The five-track EP comes with new collaboration like "Whatever I Want" with Fivio Foreign and "Giving Chanel" featuring Future. He announced the EP the day before it dropped on all streaming platforms.



Unfortunately, it was also the same day he addressed the rumors about his involvement in the latest sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy. The accuser, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, told authorities that Diddy claimed he slept with a "rapper from Philadelphia who dated Nicki Minaj." After Akademiks went viral for reading the allegations during his stream, Meek called out Ak in a series of posts on X/Twitter.

