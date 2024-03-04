Meek Mill Shows Off Damaged Vehicle After He Was Involved In Car Wreck
By Tony M. Centeno
March 4, 2024
Meek Mill is lucky to be alive after he was involved in a horrific car accident.
On Friday, March 1, the Philly native posted a photo of his damaged vehicle to his Instagram Story. The photo doesn't reveal the entire car but it does show the extent of the damage to the front left side. You can see the headlight is completely demolished along with the front of the driver's side door. Meek appears to be ok since he continued to make posts in his Story after the initial photo, but the artist did admit he got "knocked out."
Meek mill was involved in a car accident. pic.twitter.com/fcw37HnZFa— 🔊💦 (@SpeakerLeaks) March 2, 2024
"God telling don't crash out for the bustas ... ima listen," he wrote in the caption. "S**t knocked me out lol ... gmc the whole brake pedal slipped off my first time driving smh."
Meek Mill shared details about the accident following the release of his new project HEATHENISM. The five-track EP comes with new collaboration like "Whatever I Want" with Fivio Foreign and "Giving Chanel" featuring Future. He announced the EP the day before it dropped on all streaming platforms.
Unfortunately, it was also the same day he addressed the rumors about his involvement in the latest sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy. The accuser, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, told authorities that Diddy claimed he slept with a "rapper from Philadelphia who dated Nicki Minaj." After Akademiks went viral for reading the allegations during his stream, Meek called out Ak in a series of posts on X/Twitter.