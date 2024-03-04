The Best County To Live In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
March 4, 2024
In the search for a new place to live, many Americans have to weigh several options and factors. For example, what are the pros and cons of living in a more affordable neighborhood versus a pricier area? Is a bustling metropolitan city more your speed, or a relaxed small town where crowds aren't common? Another part of the decision is which county to settle into, which offers its advantages compared to other ones in the state.
That's why 24/7 Wall St. updated the list of the best county to live in every state based on data from various sources, including the United Nations, the U.S. Census Bureau, and more. The study found that Colorado's best county is Pitkin County!
The county seat is Aspen, a world-renowned city full of cultural festivals, outdoor activities, and other stellar draws. Analysts said Pitkin County's median household income is $96,123 compared to the state average of $87,598. The average life expectancy is 92.5 years, and the poverty rate is 6.7%.
The website broke down analysts they determine their picks:
"Using an index inspired by the [Human Development Index], 24/7 Wall St. identified the best county or county equivalent to live in in each state. Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures – average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree, and the poverty rate. Data used to calculate rankings are five-year averages from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey and County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a joint program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Due to recent changes in county distinctions, all ACS data for Connecticut is current as of 2021. Counties with incomplete data were excluded from analysis."