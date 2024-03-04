The Best County To Live In Colorado

In the search for a new place to live, many Americans have to weigh several options and factors. For example, what are the pros and cons of living in a more affordable neighborhood versus a pricier area? Is a bustling metropolitan city more your speed, or a relaxed small town where crowds aren't common? Another part of the decision is which county to settle into, which offers its advantages compared to other ones in the state.

That's why 24/7 Wall St. updated the list of the best county to live in every state based on data from various sources, including the United Nations, the U.S. Census Bureau, and more. The study found that Colorado's best county is Pitkin County!

The county seat is Aspen, a world-renowned city full of cultural festivals, outdoor activities, and other stellar draws. Analysts said Pitkin County's median household income is $96,123 compared to the state average of $87,598. The average life expectancy is 92.5 years, and the poverty rate is 6.7%.