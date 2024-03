The Best County To Live In Washington State

In the search for a new place to live, many Americans have to weigh several options and factors. For example, what are the pros and cons of living in a more affordable neighborhood versus a pricier area? Is a bustling metropolitan city more your speed, or a relaxed small town where crowds aren't common? Another part of the decision is which county to settle into, which offers its advantages compared to other ones in the state.

That's why 24/7 Wall St. updated the list of the best county to live in every state based on data from various sources, including the United Nations, the U.S. Census Bureau, and more. The study found that Washington State's best county is San Juan County!

The county seat is Friday Harbor, a celebrated seaport full of museums, outdoor activities, and other stellar draws. Analysts said San Juan County's median household income is $76,745 compared to the state average of $90,325. The average life expectancy is 86.3 years, and the poverty rate is 11%.