The 'Most Affordable Zip Code' To Buy A Home In California

Are homes "expensive" in your zip code?

While the meaning of the word "expensive" is often relative to how much money a person makes, in most U.S. states there are certain regions where property is notably inexpensive.

According to a list compiled by American Home Shield, "the average cost of a house in the U.S. today is over half a million dollars," but in the zip code we're about to mention, you might be able to find decent, reasonably-priced homes below the national average!

Per the list, the most affordable zip code to buy property in California is 93555.

Here's what American Home Shield had to say about compiling the data to discover the most affordable place to buy a home in each state:

"We first used a U.S. Census databank to retrieve the population of every ZIP code in the U.S. with more than 10,000 residents. For each ZIP code, we then gathered the median home price (from Zillow) and the median household income (from U.S. Census data). We then divided each ZIP code’s median home value by the median household income, giving us a home price-to-household income ratio. The last step was to rank the most affordable (i.e., the lowest ratio) and least affordable (highest ratio) ZIP codes in the country for locals to buy a house."

For a continued list of the most affordable places to buy property across the country visit ahs.com.