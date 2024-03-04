WATCH: Massive Boulders Crush Two Trucks On Highway

By Bill Galluccio

March 4, 2024

A road sign alerting drivers of a landslide ahead.
Photo: EyeWolf / Moment / Getty Images

Heavy rainfall in San Mateo, Peru, caused a rockslide on a highway that sent massive boulders raining down on the roadway. Two trucks were crushed under the gigantic rocks.

While the cargo in the trucks was destroyed, miraculously, none of the occupants of the trucks were killed.

One of the rocks, which was about the size of a car, hit the truck and caused it to jump in the air and roll over onto its side as dozens of smaller rocks rained down from the mountainside.

A second large boulder came crashing down a few seconds later, striking the second truck, which recorded the video on its dashboard camera.

The shocking video captured the moment the boulders started falling and flattening two trucks driving by. Photos posted on X showed the aftermath of the rockslide, which, according to La Republicatook about four hours to clean up.

About an hour after the road was cleared, a second rockfall occurred.

