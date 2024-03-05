2 Georgia Cities Are Among America's 'Top 50 Travel Destinations'

There is so much to explore around America. Hidden hamlets with a small-town community feel, big bustling cities so full of activity it's as if no one sleeps, charming beach towns promising sun and relaxation away from your everyday life. Wherever you choose to visit, you're sure to leave with lifelong memories and a story to tell.

AAA compiled a list of the Top 50 travel destinations in the U.S., and it's filled with exciting cities waiting to be explored. While the top spots on the list are claimed with tourist destinations like Orlando, Anaheim and Las Vegas, two cities in Georgia were named among the best, with one even ranking in the Top 10.

Both Atlanta and Savannah were crowned two of the top travel destinations in the entire country, ranking No. 6 and No. 33, respectively, and each were recognized for their Southern hospitality, charm and endless list of activities and entertainment.

Here's what the site had to say about Atlanta:

"Atlanta ranks sixth among the top travel destinations in the United States thanks to its Southern charm and vibrant culture. It's not surprising that the city is one of the most well-liked tourist destinations in the Southeast, given its diverse food scene, upscale retail areas and rich history.

"Atlanta was one of the cities at the forefront of the civil rights movement, containing iconic businesses, museums and landmarks honoring the African American experience. The city is also home to some of the top art festivals, galleries and emerging community exhibitions in the Southeast."

Check out the full list of America's best travel destinations at aaa.com.