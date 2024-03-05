AEW Star Suspended After In-Ring Incident With Injured Opponent: Report

All Elite Wrestling star Sammy Guevara has reportedly been suspended in relation to an in-ring incident that took place in his recent match against wrestling legend Jeff Hardy, Fightful reported on Tuesday (March 5).

Guevara's reported suspension stems from him doing his finishing move despite having already injured Hardy when his knee accidentally collided with his opponent's face during an attempted shooting star press, rather than the match being stopped, which was not proper concussion protocol, during a taped episode of 'Rampage' airing on February 16.

Details on the length of Guevara's reported suspension were not disclosed at the time of Fightful's initial report on Tuesday. Guevara, 30, has only had one televised match since the incident involving Hardy, a loss to Powerhouse Hobbs during the live episode of AEW 'Collision' on February 24.

The former TNT champion had previously been given a 30-day suspension in 2020 after insensitive comments he made about then-WWE superstar Sasha Banks -- who is now competing under the name Mercedes Moné and reportedly expected to make her AEW debut -- in 2016 went viral on social media. Guevara also attended sensitivity training courses following his 2020 suspension.

Hardy reportedly suffered a broken nose but not a concussion, during his match with Guevara and his timetable for a return is unknown, according to the Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez.