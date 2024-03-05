Arizona City Named One Of America's 'Top 50 Travel Destinations'

There is so much to explore around America. Hidden hamlets with a small-town community feel, big bustling cities so full of activity it's as if no one sleeps, charming beach towns promising sun and relaxation away from your everyday life. Wherever you choose to visit, you're sure to leave with lifelong memories and a story to tell.

AAA compiled a list of the Top 50 travel destinations in the U.S., and it's filled with exciting cities waiting to be explored. While the top spots on the list are claimed with tourist destinations like Orlando, Anaheim and Las Vegas, one city in Arizona was named among the best.

Coming in at No. 7 overall is Phoenix, making it one of the best of the best in terms of popular travel stops. The site praised the city's "scenery, culture, history and entertainment." Here's what AAA had to say about Phoenix:

"If you're looking for a place to escape during the cold winter months, look no further than Phoenix, Arizona, which ranks number sever on our list of most traveled-to destinations in the U.S. Phoenix provides an incredible variety of resorts and hotels, as well as a wealth of artistic and cultural attractions, old-world neighborhoods, dining and shopping. It's also just a few hours away from the Grand Canyon and other iconic desert landmarks."

Check out the full list of America's best travel destinations at aaa.com.