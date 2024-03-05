Beloved Spot Crowned Colorado's 'Most Historic' Fast Food Joint

Fast food has been a permanent fixture of American culture for over a century. While many popular brands are credited for the industry's meteoric rise, local eateries also contributed to the boom thanks to their stacked burgers, creamy milkshakes, tasty fried, and other classic creations. Some of them are going strong to this very day thanks to their loyal fanbases.

If you're looking to dine at these older spots, LoveFood updated its list of every state's most historic fast food joints. Writers included highly-rated restaurants based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

Cherry Cricket was crowned Colorado's most historic fast food restaurant! This establishment catered to local neighborhoods around the time back when many big-name brands started taking off. Here's why this longtime joint is getting the spotlight:

"Denver’s Cherry Cricket is a bar, but veers into fast food territory with its baskets of juicy burgers topped with anything from peanut butter and grape jelly to Fritos and fried eggs. The restaurant has been slinging those burgers since 1945, and has gone through many different owners since then, but the friendly, old-school vibe remains. In the 1960s, then owner Bernard Duffy put up the famous neon sign that still stands today, even though the restaurant dropped the 'Duffy's' long ago."