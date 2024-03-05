California Man Charged For Illegally Importing Greenhouse Gases Into U.S.

A California man is the first person in the country to be charged under a 2020 law that prohibits importing greenhouse gasses into the country without permission from the Environmental Protection Agency.

"The illegal smuggling of hydrofluorocarbons, a highly potent greenhouse gas, undermines international efforts to combat climate change under the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol," said David M. Uhlmann, EPA Assistant Administrator for the Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. "Anyone who seeks to profit from illegal actions that worsen climate change must be held accountable. This arrest highlights the significance of EPA's climate enforcement initiative and our efforts to prevent refrigerants that are climate super pollutants from illegally entering the United States."

Federal prosecutors said that Michael Hart smuggled hydrofluorocarbons, which are commonly used as refrigerants, into the country from Mexico by hiding them under a tarp in his truck. He then listed the chemicals for sale online.

Hart was charged with 13 federal counts related to smuggling the chemicals into the country and selling them for profit. If convicted, he faces decades in federal prison.

"This is the first time the Department of Justice is prosecuting someone for illegally importing greenhouse gases, and it will not be the last. We are using every means possible to protect our planet from the harm caused by toxic pollutants, including bringing criminal charges," said U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath for the Southern District of California.