Drake Is Preparing To Release His Remix To 4Batz's Viral Hit

4Batz dropped the original single and its accompanying music video back in December. The video alone has amassed over 4.4 million views while the single continues to climb the charts. 4Batz recently told iHeart about the meaning behind the song.



"Honestly, it came about with me just hearing all the toxicity in today's music," 4Batz said. "Really trying to show the females that men can be vulnerable too and they also can take care of you."



Timbaland and Drake aren't the only major celebrities who've been feeling 4Batz's music. Other artists like SZA and Ty Dolla $ign have also expressed their appreciation in the comment section of his posts. Drake's remix would arrive just a few days after 4Batz dropped his third official single "Act III: On God? (She Like)."



Listen to 4Batz's latest hit below and look out for the remix below.