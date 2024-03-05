Epiphone Unveils New Signature Dave Grohl Guitar

Foo Fighters fans can now play the same Pelham Blue guitar Dave Grohl plays onstage. On Tuesday (March 5), Epiphone unveiled the Dave Grohl DG-335 signature guitar that's been customized to fit Grohl's preferred specs.

"[The Dave Grohl G-335] features the combination of ES-335 and Trini Lopez model features Dave requested and that fans expect, including a semi-hollow ES™ body with bound diamond-shaped sound holes, a one-piece mahogany neck with an elliptical profile, Trini Lopez-style headstock with Grover® Mini Rotomatic® tuners, laurel fretboard, and split diamond inlays," reads the guitar's description. "The pickups are Dave’s preferred Gibson USA Burstbucker™ models, with a Burstbucker 2 in the neck and a Burstbucker 3 in the bridge position. They’re wired to CTS® potentiometers, Mallory™ capacitors, and a Switchcraft® 3-way toggle switch and 1/4” output jack. This is one of the most requested models in Epiphone’s history, so we are X-Static to offer this exceptional guitar to players worldwide. An Epiphone Dave Grohl hardshell case is also included."

Get more info about the Dave Grohl DG-335 at Epiphone's official website and see the announcement below.