Facebook And Instagram Down As Users Can't Log In

If you experienced problems logging into Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday (March 5), you were not alone. Users all across the world were reporting issues with the social media sites, which are both owned by parent company Meta.

Threads and WhatsApp also were also affected by the outage.

Users trying to access Facebook and Instagram found they were logged out and asked to reenter their password. When they try to log in, they are told their password is incorrect and asked to reset it.

However, when they try to reset their password, they receive the following message, "An unexpected error occurred. Please try logging in again."

Logging in with a Google account also results in a similar error.

According to Down Detector, the issues started just after 10 a.m. ET, and within 30 minutes, over 350,000 people reported having trouble logging in. Before the issue was resolved, over 500,000 people reported problems to Down Detector.

The outage is also trending on X, where users complained of similar issues.

Just after noon ET, Meta said that the issue had been resolved.

"Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X.