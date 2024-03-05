Gigantic Industrial Explosion Kills 1, Sends Debris Flying A Mile Away

A massive fire broke out after an explosion at an industrial plant in Clinton Township, Michigan, on Monday (March 4), leaving one person dead. Officials said that the fire started at a Select Distributors warehouse around 8:40 p.m.

The company distributes vaping supplies and reportedly stores nitrous oxide tanks inside the warehouse.

The fire sparked hundreds of explosions inside the facility and sent debris flying over a mile away in all directions.

A 19-year-old man was killed after being struck by a flying canister.

“You’ll see … some of these products where the actual top is blown off, and the canister went up like a missile, and then you have other ones that blew up in place and then came over, so you’re seeing a variety of full canisters, and then ones that are totally blown apart and basically shrapnel going through the air,” Clinton County Fire Chief Tim Duncan said.

The fire was contained by 11 p.m., and air quality tests found no hazardous materials in the smoke that billowed from the flames.