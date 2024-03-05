'Love Island' Star Whitney Adebayo Talks Love, Business & Fame

Whatever Whitney’s selling, a whole lot of people are buying. The fanfare surrounding her and anything she puts her name behind makes sense, given her reputation for giving it to us straight—or, as the kids say, standing on business.

“I'm a no girl. I say no a lot. If I do something, it means that I'm really rocking with it,” she emphasized. “I don’t wanna be like those social media people that just do things for money. It has to make sense to me. [...] I do things that I actually stand on."

Whitney's partnership with Gymshark speaks to this testament — she's deliberate in selecting brands to collaborate with, ensuring each aligns with her values. So, when she announced Gymshark's first range of headbands with the Black community in mind, it was a natural extension of her commitment to authenticity and the culture.

“I feel like Gymshark is one of those brands that are very inclusive. A lot of brands are for the temporary culture, and they are ready to sacrifice morals for the clout. Gymshark [took] their time with [this product]," she explained of her decision to collaborate with the brand for its "made to last" headband." It took six months for [the headband] to come out, whereas a lot of other brands it's very go, go, go. But [Gymshark] they take their time. They look after it. They stand on what they believe in. And it’s a good product."