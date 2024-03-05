'Love Island' Star Whitney Adebayo Talks Love, Business & Fame
By Lauren Crawford
March 6, 2024
As the saying goes, “How you do one thing is how you do everything." This adage perfectly encapsulates the essence of Whitney Adebayo. She approaches love, business, and every aspect of life with careful consideration, staying true to her values—a winning recipe that has defined her life's success.
For those who missed out on season ten of Love Island UK, let me introduce you to its breakout star, Whitney: arguably one of the most iconic bombshells in Love Island history and the fan-favorite of season ten. Unlike many who came before her, Whitney defied expectations by actually finding love on Love Island. Within a few short weeks, she not only found love but also developed a personal brand grounded in authenticity, intentionality, and simply, keeping it real.
In an exclusive interview with iHeartRadio, Whitney discussed her latest business collaboration, which sold out almost as soon as it became available online: Gymshark's Diffuse Sweat Headband.
Whatever Whitney’s selling, a whole lot of people are buying. The fanfare surrounding her and anything she puts her name behind makes sense, given her reputation for giving it to us straight—or, as the kids say, standing on business.
“I'm a no girl. I say no a lot. If I do something, it means that I'm really rocking with it,” she emphasized. “I don’t wanna be like those social media people that just do things for money. It has to make sense to me. [...] I do things that I actually stand on."
Whitney's partnership with Gymshark speaks to this testament — she's deliberate in selecting brands to collaborate with, ensuring each aligns with her values. So, when she announced Gymshark's first range of headbands with the Black community in mind, it was a natural extension of her commitment to authenticity and the culture.
“I feel like Gymshark is one of those brands that are very inclusive. A lot of brands are for the temporary culture, and they are ready to sacrifice morals for the clout. Gymshark [took] their time with [this product]," she explained of her decision to collaborate with the brand for its "made to last" headband." It took six months for [the headband] to come out, whereas a lot of other brands it's very go, go, go. But [Gymshark] they take their time. They look after it. They stand on what they believe in. And it’s a good product."
Whitney has remained true to herself not only with partnerships but also with her own business. As she explained, when her ex-boyfriend told her to “get a hobby,” it led her to create CC Hair (meaning Candy Corner), the wig line she launched while still in college.
Shortly after leaving the Love Island villa, Whitney took the opportunity to reinvigorate her brand, collaborating with five Black women who had also graced the Love Island screens in pursuit of love. Reflecting on her decision to involve them in the relaunch, Whitney emphasized their shared bond and experience. "We all had the same experience, we can relate, this is us," she explained. "To me, [choosing them to be in the relaunch] was a no-brainer."
Motivated by a desire to challenge entrenched beauty standards and societal hierarchies, Whitney founded CC Hair with the intention of fostering a supportive community centered around a shared love for hair.
"I think the hair industry has come a long way, but there's still a long way to go," she said. "I feel I'm happy that the conversations are being had, but in terms of accessibility and being in retail and affordability matching quality, it's just not been done properly yet." Whitney added, "I just feel like there's a lot to be done. I wouldn't say I've mastered my craft at all, but I'm very slow and steady with selling hair."
When it comes to love, Whitney and her boyfriend Lochan Nawacki approach their relationship with a similar measured pace. "Me and Lochan are very comfortable," she admitted. "We're not rushing anything. We're always together, but it's like, if it's forever, then what's the rush? We're just enjoying it, taking our time."
The couple's bond, solidified during their time on Love Island, where they were voted favorite couple before securing second place in the finale, remains unaffected by external pressures, mainly, Whitney shared, because of how they’ve chosen to navigate their relationship.
"You do have the option to share what you want, keep to yourself what you want. And I feel like me and Lochan's got a good balance," she explained. "Some people think we're broken up, but it's like we're together all the time. We don't see the need to always, like [put it on] social."
As if you couldn't tell, Whitney is a woman in love, and it's a love that she calls "refreshing."