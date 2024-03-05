Retro Spot Crowned Washington's 'Most Historic' Fast Food Joint

Fast food has been a permanent fixture of American culture for over a century. While many popular brands are credited for the industry's meteoric rise, local eateries also contributed to the boom thanks to their stacked burgers, creamy milkshakes, tasty fried, and other classic creations. Some of them are going strong to this very day thanks to their loyal fanbases.

If you're looking to dine at these older spots, LoveFood updated its list of every state's most historic fast food joints. Writers included highly-rated restaurants based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

Frisko Freeze was crowned Washington State's most historic fast food restaurant! This retro-style establishment catered to local neighborhoods around the time back when many big-name brands started taking off. Here's why this longtime joint is getting the spotlight:

"Burger joint Frisko Freeze opened in Tacoma in 1950, and is now so iconic that it's on the National Register of Historic Places and even sells its own merchandise. Not much has changed over the years; it still has a reassuringly old-school vibe, with a simple menu that always hits the spot and keeps generations of customers coming back for more."