Scorpion Stings Man In Testicles While He Slept At Las Vegas Strip Resort

A man is considering legal action after he was stung in the testicles by a scorpion while asleep at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas during the holiday season.

“I just felt like somebody stabbing me in my private area,” said Farchi. “It felt like a sharp glass or a knife,” said Michael Farchi of Agora Hills, California, via 8 News Now.

“I went to the restroom, and I saw a scorpion hanging on my underwear,” Farchi added.

The incident took place on December 26 and Farchi's family checked out of the hotel early the following day with the hotel comping his room. Farachi and his attorney, Brian Virag, shared several photos showing an orange scorpion on Farachi's underwear, noting that he was unaware of how the dangerous arachnid got there.