The 'Most Affordable' Place To Buy A Home In Colorado

The real estate market has been in disarray over the last several years. Low inventory, high demand, strict lending options, and inflation triggered historically high prices for houses, according to Bankrate. Despite home prices skyrocketing, there are still some locations that offer great prices for quality homes and properties. These areas also happen to be located in or near popular cities or comfortable towns.

American Home Shield (AHS), a home warranty company, published a list of the "most affordable" ZIP codes to buy a house in every state. Analysts used median home price information from both Zillow and U.S. census data, including median household income and population, to compile their rankings. They limited their research to ZIP codes with over 100,000 residents.

According to their findings, the 80922 ZIP code is Colorado's most affordable place for homebuyers. This area is in Colorado Springs, a city known for its iconic environments, nearby nature getaways, and acclaimed restaurants and shops. On the other end of the spectrum, Edwards (81632) was named the least affordable place to purchase a home.

48505 in Flint, Michigan was crowned America's most affordable place for homebuyers. Researchers declared 90210, which includes Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, the least affordable area for real estate.

