Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Reveal 'Bad Boys 4' Release Date

The Bad Boys actors first confirmed the fourth installment was in production last January. Will Smith posted a hilarious video of him and Lawrence in which they revealed they were back in Miami to reprise their roles as Detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey. Over the past few weeks, Smith and Lawrence have been spotted shooting scenes for the film in various places around Miami and Broward counties.



Bad Boys 4 will arrive nearly 30 years after the original film, which debuted in theaters back in 1995. The sequel dropped in 2003 and came with a soundtrack executive produced by Sean "Diddy" Combs. The soundtrack included songs like Diddy, Nelly & Murphy Lee's "Shake Ya Tailfeather," JAY-Z's "La-La-La" and more. Bad Boys for Life, the third film in the franchise, arrived in theaters in 2020 with a star-studded soundtrack executive produced by DJ Khaled.



Look out for Bad Boys 4 in theaters July 7.