2 South Carolina Cities Are Among America's 'Top 50 Travel Destinations'

There is so much to explore around America. Hidden hamlets with a small-town community feel, big bustling cities so full of activity it's as if no one sleeps, charming beach towns promising sun and relaxation away from your everyday life. Wherever you choose to visit, you're sure to leave with lifelong memories and a story to tell.

AAA compiled a list of the Top 50 travel destinations in the U.S., and it's filled with exciting cities waiting to be explored. While the top spots on the list are claimed with tourist destinations like Orlando, Anaheim and Las Vegas, two cities in South Carolina were named among the best.

Both Charleston and Myrtle Beach were crowned two of the top travel destinations in the entire country, ranking No. 38 and No. 41, respectively, and each were recognized for their host of activities and entertainment like a supernatural tour of Charleston or surf lessons in Myrtle Beach.

Here's what the site had to say about Charleston:

"Charleston attracts visitors for a variety of reasons, including its vibrant restaurants and bars, diverse art and fashion scenes, stunning curb appeal, close proximity to the water, rich history and Southern charm. It's a city you can explore easily by foot or, for something more unique, a horse and carriage ride. Make sure you check out the Battery and Rainbow Row to discover beautiful historic homes and make a point to enjoy Southern classics like shrimp and grits.

"Take a ghost tour at night to explore centuries-old alleys and paths and hear the real-life stories of intrigue, sorrow and lost love that unveil a rich underside to Charleston's personality that isn't visible during the day."

Check out the full list of America's best travel destinations at aaa.com.