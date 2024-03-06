2 South Carolina Towns Crowned Among The South's 'Prettiest' Beach Towns

South Carolina is home to some of the country's most absolutely stunning beachfront towns, from under-the-radar beaches to small towns perfect for a summer vacation. With so many beaches dotting the coast, there is no shortage of beautiful places to relax and unwind in the sun.

Southern Living looked around the South to find the most gorgeous coastal havens to compile a list of the "prettiest" beach towns in the region, from historic landmarks in Florida to quirk spots in Mississippi. Among the beautiful destinations on the list are two locales right here in South Carolina.

The first South Carolina town to get a shoutout is Sullivan's Island, a small community at Charleston Harbor that the site calls "a quiet, Lowcountry jewel with stunning beach houses in gracious lines along protected beaches" and a "hidden gem [that] is a thoughtful mix of preserved nature and modern-day adventure."

A couple hours south of Sullivan's Island rests the other Palmetto State locale named one of the prettiest beach towns in the South and one described as "a sanctuary worth seeing": Fripp Island. Not only does this town have plenty of space to lay out and relax along the calming shores, but the site suggested visiting one of the area's restaurants, enjoying a "sporty" activity like boating or golf, or taking a stroll along a trail that has "great views of land and water wildlife."

See the full list at southernliving.com to read up on more of the best beach towns in the South. You can also check out our previous coverage of the South Carolina destination named among the "prettiest" towns in the entire country.