4 California Shops Named Among 'Best Places To Order A Sandwich' In The US

You cannot go wrong with a delicious sandwich piled high with your favorite fresh ingredients, garnishes, and sauces.

Not only are sandwiches a filling option for very meal, but they are extremely customizable and will even suffice for the picky eaters in your life. Hungry for breakfast? Sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich coming right up! Or how about some lunch? A classic ham and cheese, Rueben, or a BLT should do the trick. And what about dinner? With the existence of Philly cheesesteaks, clubs, and Cuban sandwiches, we can't miss!

While there are many sandwich shops scattered throughout the country that boast delicious menu options, only one serves this special delicacy best.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Tempo, some of the best sandwiches in America can be found at Sunny Side Kitchen in Escondido, Sierra Subs and Salads in Three Rivers, Uncle Af's in Agoura Hills, and Rosemarie's Burgers in San Diego.

Here's what 24/7 Tempo had to say about some of the best sandwich shops in California:

Sunny Side Kitchen:

"'We don’t do deli meat!' exclaims the website for this casual counter-service breakfast-and-lunch establishment in northern San Diego County. Instead, they offer a classic BLT, an assortment of panini (the Chicken Bacon Ranch variation is made with roasted hand-shredded chicken, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, and Havarti, Muenster, and Parmesan cheeses on sourdough or gluten-free bread), and breakfast choices including a Nashville-hot-chicken-inspired Wake Up Escondido!"

Sierra Subs and Salads:

"In the Sierra Nevada foothills near Sequoia National Park, this country-style place offers everything from a four-meat Manwich to a Wasabi Stinger (involving grilled chicken with wasabi-sesame mayo) to a veggie muffaletta. Quesadillas, burgers, and a range of salads fill out the menu."

To view a full list of the best sandwich shops in the U.S. visit 247tempo.com.