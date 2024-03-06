Bride Has Red Paint Thrown On Wedding Dress By Mother-In-Law

Weddings can be beautiful events, but they can also be a bit unpredictable. Memorable nuptials have seen weird occurrences like inappropriate kisses, pranks that backfired, bears crashing the festivities, pregnant mistresses interrupting, a jilted ex as the wedding singer, even the ceremony going on after the bride died. Well another strange thing can be added to the list - the bride being attacked with red paint just before walking down the aisle, and it was all orchestrated by her soon-to-be mother-in-law.

Her story was shared on Reddit and apparently she had been "hated" by most of her fiancé's family since they started seeing each other. His mom, sister and brother all took issue with her because she wasn't as well-off as they were. The groom's family wanted him to marry someone rich, so to get them to break up before the wedding, they threatened her, made social media accounts to harass her, and even offered her a blank check to leave him. After hearing about the engagement, the groom's devastated mom allegedly faked a heart attack and was hospitalized, then ordered her son to pay for the medical costs, blaming him for causing them.

When the wedding day came along, the groom's family not only refused to attend, but they also allegedly hired someone to throw two cans of red paint on the bride right before the wedding. While the bride at first thought the liquid was just water, guests thought the paint was blood, and when she saw their faces, she knew it was bad. Thankfully, the wedding wasn't ruined - the bride was able to run home and change dresses, and every guest patiently waited for her to return so the wedding could go on.