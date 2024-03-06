Colorado Deli Among The 'Top Places To Eat A Sandwich' In America

Americans have a dizzying amount of food options during lunchtime. A go-to fave around this period is sandwiches. What's great about this classic handheld is the different breads, ingredients, and other goodies you can mix and match. Grilled cheese, burgers, roast beef, Reubens, and subs are just some of the various examples that come to mind. Depending on where you go, you may end up with one big enough to last you the entire day.

If you a big fan of sandwiches, 24/7 Tempo revealed America's best places to eat sandwiches after combing through Yelp's "Top 100 Places to Eat in the US 2024." Writers pulled 11 restaurants based on a few keywords, including "sandwich," "deli," and "cheesesteak."

A well-known Colorado deli landed a spot on the list: Leven Deli! This neighborhood deli also serves as a bakery, market, wine bar, and cozy hangout. Writers say this delightful spot "shines with such generously proportioned sandwiches as a Reuben, a pastrami on rye, a chicken shawarma, a turkey club, and a smashed chickpea (the last of these on house-made flatbread)."