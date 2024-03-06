Florida Man 'Flirts' With Passenger By Making Bomb Threat In Airport: Cops

A Florida man accused of making a bomb threat at an airport reportedly told authorities he was attempting to "flirt" with a passenger. Alan Borinsky, a 70-year-old man living in Miami, was recently arrested for making a false bomb report, a second-degree felony, according to an arrest report obtained by WPLG.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said the incident unfolded last Friday (March 1) at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Two witnesses told deputies they roughly heard Borinsky telling another passenger, "If the bomb in my bag goes off prematurely, I apologize to your family in advance."

The witnesses then reported the threat to the sheriff's office. There was no bomb.

The report states Borinsky "knew what he said was wrong," telling deputies he was "trying to be funny" and "flirt" with the passenger. The 70-year-old man was arrested and later released on a $7,500 bond, per court records.

A Broward County judge found probable cause to charge Borinsky, who pleaded not guilty, WPLG reported. No word on his next court appearance.

This isn't the first time bizarre bomb threats were made in the Sunshine State. A few months ago, an 11-year-old boy was charged over a fake TikTok-inspired bomb threat at his school. A Florida-bound flight was forced to return to an airport after a suspected explosive turned out to be a stinky surprise.