A jaw-dropping video caught the moment a swarm of sharks surrounded two fishermen's boats and snatched a huge catch from them. Jamie Glasner of Fin and Fly Charters in Cocoa Beach, Florida caught the insane feeding frenzy on camera and shared it to social media, according to WKMG.

Footage shows a group of sharks appearing as a shirtless fisherman tries reeling in a huge snapper off the coast of Brevard County. The person recording urges the fisherman to quickly reel in the fish, saying, "Don't let 'em get him! Go, go, go!"

Right as the man hoisted up the massive fish, a shark took a huge bite out of the snapper. Another shark takes the rest of the prey off the hook as several more rush in to fight over the rest of the food. Soon after the furious splashing ends, the cameraman records several sharks biting at the boat motor.

“Dude, this is insane! They keep attacking the troll motor,” the cameraman is heard saying.