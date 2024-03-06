"It's a family affair," Wayne wrote in his caption.



The last time Drake and Lil Wayne joined forces for a tour was the "Drake vs. Lil Wayne Tour" in 2014. The duo traveled the country and hit up 31 cities with opening acts like YG, Yo Gotti, PARTYNEXTDOOR, G-Eazy and iLoveMakonnen.



Lil Wayne is the latest major act to join the lineup. Drake announced the extension of his "It's All A Blur Tour" with J. Cole back in November. The tour kicked off in January and has been hitting up major cities around the U.S. At the top of February, Lil Durk announced that he was added to the lineup and has accompanied both artists on the road ever since. Unfortunately, J. Cole won't be apart of the lineup once Weezy begins his turn on the tour.



The "It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour" just invaded Memphis and is set to hit up other locations like New Orleans, San Antonio and Oklahoma City before Wayne makes his debut. See the list of show dates that Weezy will appear at below.

