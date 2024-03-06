Lil Wayne Will Join Drake & Lil Durk On The Final Stretch Of Their Tour
By Tony M. Centeno
March 6, 2024
Lil Wayne is set to join Drake and Lil Durk on the road during the last days of their tour.
On Tuesday, March 5, Weezy announced his involvement with the "It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour." The Young Money boss will perform at the final six dates along with Drizzy and Durk. Wayne will make his debut on March 23 & 24 at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. From there, he will hit the stage in New York on March 29, Pennsylvania on March 31 and close out the show during a two-night finale in New Jersey on April 4 & 5.
"It's a family affair," Wayne wrote in his caption.
The last time Drake and Lil Wayne joined forces for a tour was the "Drake vs. Lil Wayne Tour" in 2014. The duo traveled the country and hit up 31 cities with opening acts like YG, Yo Gotti, PARTYNEXTDOOR, G-Eazy and iLoveMakonnen.
Lil Wayne is the latest major act to join the lineup. Drake announced the extension of his "It's All A Blur Tour" with J. Cole back in November. The tour kicked off in January and has been hitting up major cities around the U.S. At the top of February, Lil Durk announced that he was added to the lineup and has accompanied both artists on the road ever since. Unfortunately, J. Cole won't be apart of the lineup once Weezy begins his turn on the tour.
The "It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour" just invaded Memphis and is set to hit up other locations like New Orleans, San Antonio and Oklahoma City before Wayne makes his debut. See the list of show dates that Weezy will appear at below.
Mar 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena * +
Mar 24 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena * +
Mar 28 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena +
Mar 29 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena +
Mar 31 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center * +
Apr 4 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center * +
Apr 5 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center * +
* With Lil Wayne
+ With Lil Durk