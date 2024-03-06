Man Falls 3 Stories After Trying To Break Into Off-Duty Cop's Apartment

A man attempting to break into an apartment in Atlanta ended up hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said that the suspect, who was not identified, tried to enter an apartment around 5 a.m. on Tuesday (March 5) at the Dwell at the View apartment complex.

An off-duty Atlanta police officer lived in the apartment and was home at the time of the attempted break-in. The officer grabbed his gun and opened fire on the burglar but did not strike him. As the intruder fled, he ended up falling three stories and landed on the ground.

The officer was not identified.

A resident at the apartment complex spoke off-camera with WSB reporter Bryan Mims and said there has been an uptick in break-ins and other crimes in the past few months.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing. It is unknown if the burglar was targeting the apartment or if he knew that a police officer lived there. It is unclear what charges the suspect is facing.