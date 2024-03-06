Massachusetts Restaurant Serves The 'Best Comfort Food' In The Entire State

Few meals are more comforting than well... meals compiled of stereotypical comfort foods! The term "comfort food" covers a wide variety of cuisine from macaroni and cheese, to pizza, to fried chicken, and more. This list can vary depending on where you live in America. For example, cornbread and fried chicken might be a popular comfort food among people who live in the South, while Northerners appreciate a good clam chowder or a side of baked beans. Comfort food can also vary depending on preference. You don't need to live in a certain area to appreciate the solace that a good cup of chili or plate of meatloaf and mashed potatoes brings.

While multiple restaurants are known for whipping up delicious comfort foods, there is one Massachusetts staple that serves this cuisine best!

According to a list put together by Cheapism, the restaurant that serves the best comfort food in the entire state is Dino's Cafe located in Boston.

Here's what Cheapsim had to say about the best "comfort food" restaurant in Massachusetts:

"Italian comfort food isn't in short supply in Boston's North End, but if you just want a casual place to face-plant into some gnocchi, fettuccini, or an enormous sub, Dino's is your spot. A corner storefront with counter service, it's a great place for a quick bite in a neighborhood where fancier spots reign."

