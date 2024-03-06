Minnesota Restaurant Serves The 'Best Comfort Food' In The Entire State

Few meals are more comforting than well... meals compiled of stereotypical comfort foods! The term "comfort food" covers a wide variety of cuisine from macaroni and cheese, to pizza, to fried chicken, and more. This list can vary depending on where you live in America. For example, cornbread and fried chicken might be a popular comfort food among people who live in the South, while Northerners appreciate a good clam chowder or a side of baked beans. Comfort food can also vary depending on preference. You don't need to live in a certain area to appreciate the solace that a good cup of chili or plate of meatloaf and mashed potatoes brings.

While multiple restaurants are known for whipping up delicious comfort foods, there is one Minnesota staple that serves this cuisine best!

According to a list put together by Cheapism, the restaurant that serves the best comfort food in the entire state is Canadian Honker located in Rochester.

Here's what Cheapsim had to say about the best "comfort food" restaurant in Minnesota:

"Just across the street from the Mayo Clinic, you'll find some of Minnesota's most comforting grub and friendly customer service at Canadian Honker. Opened in the '80s, it's named after the giant geese that are so ubiquitous in Rochester. The menu is equally gigantic, filled with unfussy fare like sweet rolls, omelets, breakfast burritos, open-faced sandwiches and modest steaks."

For a continued list of the best places to order comfort food meals across the country visit blog.cheapism.com.