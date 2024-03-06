Missile Explodes Near Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a close call after a missile exploded in Odesa just a few hundred feet from where he was meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"It hit in a couple of hundred meters (about 300 feet) from us while the meeting was going," a source told ABC News.

Zelenskyy and Mitsotakis were unharmed by the blast, and the meeting continued as planned.

A source said that the missile strike was "the closest call ever" except for when Zelenskyy visited troops on the front lines of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

The missile strike killed at least five people and wounded an unknown number of people.

"We saw this attack today," Zelenskyy said. "You see who we're dealing with. They don't care where to hit. I know that there were victims today. I don't know all the details yet, but I know that there are dead, there are wounded."

Officials do not believe that Russians were targeting Zelenskyy.