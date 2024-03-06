Missouri City Named One Of America's 'Top 50 Travel Destinations'

There is so much to explore around America. Hidden hamlets with a small-town community feel, big bustling cities so full of activity it's as if no one sleeps, charming beach towns promising sun and relaxation away from your everyday life. Wherever you choose to visit, you're sure to leave with lifelong memories and a story to tell.

AAA compiled a list of the Top 50 travel destinations in the U.S., and it's filled with exciting cities waiting to be explored. While the top spots on the list are claimed with tourist destinations like Orlando, Anaheim and Las Vegas, one city in Missouri was named among the best.

Coming in at No. 35 overall is St. Louis, which was praised for its rich history, host of entertainment options and family-friendly activities. Here's what the site had to say about St. Louis:

"You'll find plenty of things to do in St. Louis, Missouri, with its assortment of museums, gardens and parks. Families will appreciate going to the Saint Louis Science Center, the Magic House Children's Museum and the zoo. Meanwhile, the Saint Louis Art Museum and the City Museum are must-sees for culture vultures.

"There are many haunting sites to visit, as well as a rich history of bank robberies, voting riots, brutal duels, and prohibition criminals if you enjoy dread and true crime. There are also no open container laws in Missouri, so you can carry alcoholic beverages through the streets. Simply ask the bartender for your drink 'to go' and bring it with you as you loop about the area, taking in some history and entertainment."

Check out the full list of America's best travel destinations at aaa.com.