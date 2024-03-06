One Texas Shop Named Among 'Best Places To Order A Sandwich' In The US

You cannot go wrong with a delicious sandwich piled high with your favorite fresh ingredients, garnishes, and sauces.

Not only are sandwiches a filling option for very meal, but they are extremely customizable and will even suffice for the picky eaters in your life. Hungry for breakfast? Sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich coming right up! Or how about some lunch? A classic ham and cheese, Rueben, or a BLT should do the trick. And what about dinner? With the existence of Philly cheesesteaks, clubs, and Cuban sandwiches, we can't miss!

While there are many sandwich shops scattered throughout the country that boast delicious menu options, only one serves this special delicacy best.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Tempo, some of the best sandwiches in America can be found at Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy in San Antonio.

Here's what 24/7 Tempo had to say about the best sandwich shop in all of Texas:

"Gino’s gains plaudits regularly for its Philly cheesesteak, made with ribeye steak and smoked provolone, but its menu also offers deli sandwiches (turkey, pastrami, etc.) and such creations as the Dirty Derrick (grilled chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, sharp cheddar, bacon, and Caesar dressing) and the TurkRoni (smoked turkey, pepperoni, roast beef, provolone, and an egg)."

To view a full list of the best sandwich shops in the U.S. visit 247tempo.com.