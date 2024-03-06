Playboy Model Masuimi Max's Official Cause Of Death Determined

Former Playboy and Maxim model Masuimi Max is reported to have died from an accidental overdose of cocaine and fentanyl, TMZ reported on Wednesday (March 6), just over a month after her death on January 25.

Police said they found Max, 45, after receiving a report at around 8:30 a.m. local time. No foul play was immediately suspected before an investigation into her death was conducted and officially ruled it as accidental.

Max began modeling in 2000 and was published in Playboy, Maxim, Alt and Bizarre magazines, becoming a highly accomplished figure in the alternative/fetish modeling industry. The Arkansas native also had an uncredited role in the film 'XXX: State of the Union,' as well as appearances in 'Cornman: American Vegetable Hero' and 'Giantess Battle Attack.'

“I’m so grateful we reconnected thank you for mentoring me when I first started out in this industry and giving me opportunities I cannot believe this is real," Ashleeta Beauchamp, a friend and colleague, wrote on Max's Instagram page.

“I will love you 4 ever my dark fetish pin up queen,” model Marilyn Barrios added.

Max was scheduled to perform at the Vegas Chaos anniversary event at The Dive Bar in Las Vegas on January 27 prior to news of her death.