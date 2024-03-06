Popular Colorado City Among The Top Travel Destinations In The U.S.

The United States seems to have an endless amount of travel options for anybody seeking a much-needed vacation. Travelers can take a road trip along the West Coast, retreat to the outdoors for a natural excursion, or spend several days in a charming small town. When it comes to popularity, metropolitan cities and popular urban centers tend to dominate the conversation, and for good reason. These massive locations are home to America's most iconic landmarks, stretches of shops, acclaimed restaurants, and other unforgettable draws.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) released a list of the country's Top 50 most-visited cities. Many of the entries are either renowned cities or urban hubs getting more and more popular. The organization compiled the rankings based on "online sales information including air, car, cruise, hotel and tour sales departing in 2021."

Denver ranked among the Top 10 travel destinations in the entire country! Here's why this top-tier city earned a spot on the list, according to the AAA:

"Number five of our top travel destinations in the U.S. is Denver, Colorado. Coined as the Mile High City, Denver is full of both urban elegance and outdoor adventure. It’s located at the base of the majestic Rocky Mountains — perfect for any adventure-seeker. Denver receives 300 days of sunshine a year on average, making it a great place to visit just about any time of the year. It’s also a very walkable city with a vibrant cultural scene, rich Wild West history and pure natural beauty. In the warmer months, indulge in Denver’s vibrant shopping and dining scene at Larimer Square and attend a concert at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheater. When the weather turns cold, Denver is only a day’s drive away from some of the best ski resorts in the country."