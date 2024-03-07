Arizona Eatery Crowned The Best Diner In The State

Diners are an American classic for a reason, dishing out popular fare like burgers and breakfasts, milkshakes and malts, BLTs and club sandwiches for decades to a crowd in need of comforting, tried-and-true dishes. While diners may not be as popular as they once were during their heyday of the mid-20th century, there are still plenty of establishments around the country to satisfy your craving for classic diner fare.

LoveFood searched around the country looking at "historic joints" and "sleek spots" to compile a list of the best diner in each state, basing its decisions on user reviews, awards and accolades and first-hand experience.

According to the site, the best diner in all of Arizona is Delgadillo's Snow Cap, a unique roadside eatery covered in signs and service incredible, must-try diner classics. Delgadillo's Snow Cap is located at 301 AZ-66 in Seligman.

This is what LoveFood had to say about Arizona's best diner:

"This delightfully ramshackle and busily decorated roadside diner is a favorite stop for travelers following the historic Route 66, and has plenty of its own exciting stories to tell. Delgadillo's Snow Cap was built using scrap materials in 1953 — and the interior matches the facade, with a jumble of Americana signs and paraphernalia filling the walls and shelves. Thankfully, the food (from the burgers to burritos) is less ramshackle. The malts and tacos are glorious, and it even holds the Guinness World Record for 'Largest Display of Milkshakes Varieties.' The diner closes for winter around November, reopening in the spring."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to read up on each state's best diner. You can also check out our previous coverage of the best diner for breakfast or the best "hole-in-the-wall" diner to learn about even more interesting dining options in Tennessee.